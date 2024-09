Pensioners, beneficiaries to receive AED810,693,576.22 on Friday 27th September 2024: GPSSA

The General Pension and Social Security Authority (GPSSA) announced that a pension amount of AED810,693,576.22 will be disbursed on Friday, September 27th. This represents a significant increase of AED91,728,008 compared to the same month last year, when pensions totaled AED718,965,568.68.In September ...