Abu Dhabi Longboard Classic to attract world’s best longboarders

The World Surf League (WSL) Abu Dhabi Longboard Classic presented by Modon Properties, will take place from 27th to 29th September at Surf Abu Dhabi.The Abu Dhabi Longboard Classic, the first of its kind in the region, will feature 16 of the world’s top male and female surfers, representing the Un...