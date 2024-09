Anas Bukhash named Ambassador for 1 Billion Followers Summit's third edition

The 1 Billion Followers Summit, the world’s largest gathering of content creators, has named Emirati entrepreneur and content creator Anas Bukhash as an ambassador for its third edition. Themed "Content for Good," the Summit will take place in Dubai from 11th to 13th January, 2025.Anas Bukhash joins a ...