Shortlists for 2024 ‘Kanz Al Jeel’ award in arts, poetic publications, and poetry matching categories announced

The Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre (ALC) has announced the shortlists for the Arts, Poetic Publications, and Poetry Matching categories of the third edition of the Kanz Al Jeel Award, featuring 14 works from six countries.In a recent meeting in Abu Dhabi, the Award’s Higher Committee approved candi...