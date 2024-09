Abu Dhabi's CDS level reflects its dynamic economy, strong fiscal position: CBUAE

The Credit Default Swaps (CDS) for the government of Abu Dhabi fell from 44 bps in December 2023 to 40 bps in March 2024. According to the Central Bank of the UAE (CBUAE) Quarterly Economic Review June 2024, the Abu Dhabi CDS level continues to remain very low, a testament to its dynamic economy, str...