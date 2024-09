Hamdan bin Mohammed arrives in Tashkent, commencing official visit to Uzbekistan

H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, and Minister of Defence, arrived today in Tashkent, commencing an official visit to Uzbekistan.H.H. Sheikh Hamdan was welcomed by Jamshid Khodjaev, Deputy Prime Minister of Uzbekistan; Lieutenant Gen...