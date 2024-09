President of Uzbekistan meets with Hamdan bin Mohammed in Tashkent

Shavkat Mirziyoyev, President of the Republic of Uzbekistan, today received H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, and Minister of Defence, in Tashkent. H.H. Sheikh Hamdan is leading a high-level UAE delegation on an official visit to the...