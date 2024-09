Hamdan bin Mohammed witnesses signing of UAE-Uzbekistan agreements, MoUs in Tashkent

H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, and Minister of Defence, and Jamshid Khodjaev, Deputy Prime Minister of Uzbekistan, attended the signing of a series of agreements aimed at strengthening ties between the two nations. The event took place ...