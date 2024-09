OPEC Fund extends US$10 million loan to Evocabank to support local businesses, promote climate action in Armenia

The OPEC Fund for International Development (the OPEC Fund) has signed a US$10 million loan agreement with Evocabank CJSC to support micro, small and medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs) in Armenia. Lending will focus on women-led businesses as well as energy efficiency and renewable energy projects to pro...