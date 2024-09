Hamdan bin Mohammed attends UAE-Uzbekistan Government Knowledge Exchange Retreat in Tashkent

H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, and Minister of Defence, along with Saida Mirziyoyeva, Assistant to the President of Uzbekistan, and Jamshid Khodjaev, Deputy Prime Minister of Uzbekistan, attended the UAE-Uzbekistan Government Knowl...