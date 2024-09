Seven runners to compete in Al Wathba Stallions Cup in London

LONDON, 29th September, 2024 (WAM) – Seven horses, aged four years and above, are competing in the Al Wathba Stallions Cup - Arab Race at the Royal Windsor Racecourse on Monday, 30th September 2024.The 1600-metre race is being held with the support of the 16th edition of the H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin...