FTA issues decision postponing deadlines for corporate tax return filing, payment for specific tax periods

The Federal Tax Authority (FTA) has announced the postponement of the deadline to file a Tax Return and settle Corporate Tax Payable to 31st December 2024, applicable to short Tax Periods ending on or before 29th February 2024.The FTA issued Decision No. 7 of 2024 on the Postponement of the Deadlin...