Azeri fighter Sadygov wins UAE Warriors 54

ABU DHABI,29th September, 2024 (WAM) – Azeri fighter Shakhmar Sadygov defeated Uzbek Jakhongir Jumaev to win the UAE Warriors 54 at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre on Saturday. Undefeated Azeri fighter won the promotional debut by split decision over Jumaev. Established in 2012, UAE Warrio...