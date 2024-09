Victory Team wins XCAT Grand Prix of Basilicata 2024

ROME, 29th September, 2024 (WAM) – The Victory Team claimed victory in the Kilo Run with an impressive time of 11,150 seconds, dominating the competition in the XCAT Grand Prix of Basilicata 2024 at the Porto degli Argonauti on Sunday. The Italian round of the XCAT World Championship 2024 marked the...