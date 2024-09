Al Tebr 55 wins 43ft Dubai Traditional Dhow Sailing Race

DUBAI, 29th September, 2024 (WAM) –Tebr 55, owned by Mohammed Rashid Al Ketbi and led by Mohammed Suhail Al Muhairi, won the first round of the 43ft Dubai Traditional Dhow Sailing Race.Organised by Dubai International Marine Club (DIMC) off the coast of Dubai on Saturday, the 14 nautical mile race a...