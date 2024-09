Al Asayl Exhibition 2024’s falcon auction, camel racing attract thousands of visitors at Expo Al Dhaid

SHARJAH,29th September, 2024 (WAM) – The third edition of the "Al Asayl Exhibition 2024" is seeing a significant turnout of visitors and traditional sports enthusiasts who flock to Expo Al Dhaid from across the UAE to enjoy a packed program of specialized hunting and equestrian displays, alongsid...