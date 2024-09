GDRFA Dubai wins gold at Stevie Awards 2024 for organisational development, talent planning system

NEW YORK, 29th September, 2024 (WAM) – The General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs (GDRFA) in Dubai has been awarded the prestigious Stevie Awards (Gold Category) for Innovation in Human Resources Management, Planning & Practice, recognising its impressive track record and leadershi...