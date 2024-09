UAE crowned winner of Asia Rugby U18 Sevens Championship

JOHOR BAHRU, Malaysia, 29th September, 2024 (WAM) -- The UAE youth team won the Asia Rugby U18 Sevens Championship (U18), which was hosted today in Johor Bahru, Malaysia, for the third time. The UAE team broke the record, defeating Hong Kong 43-0. Qais Al-Dhalai, Asia Rugby President, presented th...