RAKTDA recognised as one of ‘Best Workplaces for Women’ in GCC for 2024

Ras Al Khaimah Tourism Development Authority (RAKTDA) has been named a winner for the second time in the small company category on the ‘Best Workplaces for Women™ - GCC 2024’ list, recognising its commitment to fostering a workplace where all employees, regardless of gender, feel valued and empowered.This ti...