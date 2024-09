UAE's Salem Malhouf earns 3 golds in 3 years at global endurance competitions

Emirati rider Salem Hamad Malhouf achieved a significant victory in endurance racing by securing the gold medal in the 120km team event at the FEI Endurance World Championship for Young Horses (aged 8), held at the Arborea fields on the Italian island of Sardinia.The gold medal is Malhouf’s third in globa...