Abu Dhabi Crown Prince to begin official visit to Qatar tomorrow

H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, is to begin an official visit to Qatar on 1st October, 2024, during which His Highness will meet His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani, Emir of the State of Qatar, and a number of senior officials.The visit reflects ...