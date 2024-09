ADNOC Drilling signs Turnwell Agreements, accelerates initial $1.7 billion 'unconventionals' campaign

ADNOC Drilling Company PJSC (ADNOC Drilling) announced today the creation of the Turnwell joint venture with SLB and Patterson-UTI and the acceleration of its 144 unconventional oil and gas well programme, following the successful and efficient delivery of the first wells in the campaign.The Company...