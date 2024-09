Thani Al Zeyoudi attends Vietnam National Day reception in Abu Dhabi

Dr. Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, Minister of State for Foreign Trade, today attended a reception hosted by Nguyen Thanh Diep, Ambassador of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam to the UAE, on the occasion of his country's National Day.The event, held at the Intercontinental Hotel Abu Dhabi, was attended by offici...