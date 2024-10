AED 72 billion of Islamic bonds, sukuk listings on Abu Dhabi market: SCA

The Securities and Commodities Authority (SCA) announced its approval for the listing of 16 tranches linked to bonds and Islamic sukuk, with a total value of US$19.55 billion (AED72 billion), on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange's "Secondary Listing Market" during 2023.The Authority clarified, accord...