Mansoor bin Mohammed reviews latest in renewable, clean energy technologies at WETEX 2024

DUBAI,1st October, 2024 (WAM) – H.H. Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Ports and Borders Security Council, visited the Water, Energy, Technology and Environment Exhibition (WETEX), organised by the Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA), from 1st to 3rd O...