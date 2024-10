EU imported €10.6 bn in 2.7 mn tonnes of coffee from non-EU countries last year: Eurostat

In 2023, the EU imported 2.7 million tonnes of coffee from non-EU countries, worth €10.6 billion. The amount remained almost stable compared with 2013 (also 2.7 million tonnes), but the value increased significantly from 7.3 billion in 2013 to 10.6 billion in 2023, according to figures released by Eu...