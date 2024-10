Saudi Arabia's Al-Baha region showcases rich heritage of pomegranate farming

AL-BAHA, Saudi Arabia, 2nd October, 2024 (WAM) – The annual Pomegranate Festival in Al-Baha in Saudi Arabia is showcasing the region's rich heritage of pomegranate farming passed down through generations, Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported on Wednesday. Organised by the Ministry of Environment, Water...