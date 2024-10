ADX logs 15 large deals on ADNOC Gas, Modon worth AED2.66 billion

The Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX) announced today the execution of 15 large direct deals involving shares of ADNOC Gas Plc and Modon Holding PSC with a total value of AED2.66 billion.Data from the ADX showed that the first transaction was executed on about 505.8 million shares of Modon Holdin...