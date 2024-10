Sharjah's Department of Housing provided AED13 bn in housing support since 2010

The Department of Housing (DOH) in Sharjah celebrates World Habitat Day on 7TH October, highlighting the vision of H.H. Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, to enhance housing stability for Emirati families.Since its establishment in 2010, DOH has ded...