Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum inaugurates World Green Economy Summit 2024 in Dubai

DUBAI, 2nd October, 2024 (WAM) -- Under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Supreme Council of Energy, inaugurated the 10th World Green Eco...