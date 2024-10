UAE committed to supporting constructive initiatives benefitting people globally: Sheikha Fatima

H.H. Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, the “Mother of the Nation,” Chairwoman of the General Women's Union (GWU), President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, and Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation (FDF), Honourary President of the Emirates Red Crescent Authority, sai...