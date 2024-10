Air Arabia resumes flights from Ras Al Khaimah to Jeddah

Air Arabia, the Middle East and North Africa’s first and largest low-cost carrier (LCC) operator, today announced the resumption of its non-stop flights between Ras Al Khaimah and Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.Starting on December 15th, 2024, the service will operate three times a week on Tuesdays, Thursdays...