Kuwait oil price down 74 cents to US$74.66 pb

The price of Kuwait oil went down by 74 cents to US$74.66 per barrel on Thursday, compared to US$75.40 pb the day before, said the Kuwait Petroleum Corporation (KPC) on Friday.According to Kuwait News Agency (KUNA), the price of Brent crude oil went up by US$3.72 to US$77.62 per barrel, and West Tex...