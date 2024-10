RAKEZ ties up China’s Tianjin Pilot Free Trade Zone to boost cross-border strategic collaborations

Ras Al Khaimah Economic Zone (RAKEZ) and China’s Tianjin Pilot Free Trade Zone (Tianjin FTZ) entities entered into a landmark partnership to strengthen economic ties and foster cross-border opportunities between Ras Al Khaimah and China.The business relations were formalised through a Strategic Coope...