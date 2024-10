Environment Agency – Abu Dhabi hosts 5th Leaders Meeting of IUCN Species Survival Commission

The Environment Agency – Abu Dhabi (EAD) and the Species Survival Commission (SSC) of the International Union for the Conservation of Nature (IUCN) will host the fifth SSC Leaders’ Meeting in Abu Dhabi from 25th to 28th October 2024. The event will bring together 300 participants, including leaders ...