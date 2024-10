ADQ appoints Modon Holding as master developer for Ras El Hekma megaproject in Egypt

In the presence of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and His Excellency Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, President of the Arab Republic of Egypt, ADQ, an Abu Dhabi-based investment and holding company, appointed Modon Holding PSC as the master developer for the Ras El Hekma megaprojec...