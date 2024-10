Modon Holding engages with investors, partners for Ras El Hekma destination megaproject in Egypt

Modon Holding PSC engaged with the initial major partners to join in the development of the Ras El Hekma megaproject on Egypt’s stunning Mediterranean coast.Situated on the north coast of Egypt, Ras El Hekma is set to become a leading urban and tourist hub, boasting a wide array of attractions and ...