NIO, CYVN Holdings form joint venture to advance smart electric vehicle innovation across MENA

In the presence of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, President of the Arab Republic of Egypt, NIO, a leader in the premium smart electric vehicle (EV) sector, has partnered with Abu Dhabi-based CYVN Holdings, a leading investor in smart and advanced m...