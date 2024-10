ELIA to organise first 'UAE Libraries Forum' on 9th October

SHARJAH,5th October, 2024 (WAM) – The Emirates Library and Information Association (ELIA) is organising the first "Emirati Libraries Forum" at the Sharjah Book Authority (SBA) headquarters on the 9th and 10th of October next, with the aim of enhancing the role of libraries in promoting culture and ...