EU current account of balance of payments recorded surplus of €130.4 bn in Q2: Eurostat

BRUSSELS, 5th October, 2024 (WAM) – In the second quarter of 2024, the EU seasonally adjusted current account of the balance of payments recorded a surplus of €130.4 billion (+2.9 percent of GDP), compared with a surplus of €132.4 billion (+3.0 percent of GDP) in the first quarter of 2024 and a sur...