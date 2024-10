Team Abu Dhabi duo ready for battle after Wyatt claims pole position in China

SHANGHAI, China,5th October, 2024 (WAM)-- Team Abu Dhabi’s Thani Al Qemzi and Alberto Comparato are ready for a tough examination in tomorrow’s Grand Prix of Shanghai, China after Sharjah Team’s Rusty Wyatt secured pole position for Round 4 of the 2024 UIM F1H2O World Championship.Rough waters stir...