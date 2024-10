Sheikh Zayed Festival 2024-2025 to commence on 1st November

Under the patronage of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and the follow-up of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, the Sheikh Zayed Festival 2024-2025 will take place in Al Wathba, Abu Dh...