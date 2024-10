India-UAE High Level Joint Task Force on Investments holds its 12th meeting

The 12th Meeting of the India-UAE High Level Joint Task Force on Investments (HLJTFI) took place in Mumbai, Co-Chaired by Shri Piyush Goyal, Minister of Commerce and Industry, Government of India, and H.H. Sheikh Hamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Managing Director of the Abu Dhabi Investment Authority (ADIA)...