UAE Game Makers Competition showcases UAE’s creative youth at latest 'Game Jam Event'

The UAE Game Makers Competition, supported by Tawazun Council and Space 42, and organised by Endless Studios, concluded its second on-ground Game Jam event that took place from 5th to 7th October 2024, at Pixoul Gaming, Al Qana in Abu Dhabi.As part of the broader UAE Game Makers Competition launched...