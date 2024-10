'UAE Stands with Lebanon' campaign embodies UAE's pioneering efforts in humanitarian work: Hamdan Al Mazrouei

Dr. Hamdan Musallam Al Mazrouei, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Emirates Red Crescent (ERC), has affirmed that the directives of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan to launch the “UAE Stands with Lebanon” campaign in support of the Lebanese people reflect the UAE lead...