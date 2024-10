DCT Abu Dhabi’s Cultural Foundation opens 'A Way of Surviving, A Way of Life' exhibition

The Cultural Foundation of the Department of Culture and Tourism - Abu Dhabi (DCT) has opened "A Way of Surviving, A Way of Life...", an exhibition by artist Zineb Sedira.Running from 3rd October 2024 to 8th March 2025, the exhibition features Sedira's cinematic work from 2002 to 2022, exploring th...