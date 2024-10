Sharjah International Film Festival for Children and Youth opens 11th edition

The 11th edition of the Sharjah International Film Festival for Children and Youth commenced yesterday, 6th October 2024.The event, held under the patronage of H.H. Sheikha Jawaher bint Mohammed Al Qasimi, wife of H.H. Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler o...