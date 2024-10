Italy’s Raccortubi S.p.A invests AED25 million in Hamriyah Free Zone

The Hamriyah Free Zone Authority (HFZA) continues to attract international industrial leaders, with Italy’s Raccortubi S.p.A. opening a 20,000-square-foot warehouse. The new AED25 million (US$6.8 million) facility, part of the company’s ongoing expansion into the Middle East, is set to support oil and ga...