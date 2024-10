Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed inaugurates first Global Rail Transport Infrastructure Exhibition and Conference

Abu Dhabi, 8th October, 2024 (WAM) – Under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, His Highness Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Develop...