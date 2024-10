Hamdan bin Mohammed visits Al Salam Palace Museum in Kuwait

KUWAIT, 8th October, 2024 (WAM)-- H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, and Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence of the UAE, today visited Al Salam Palace Museum in Kuwait.H.H. toured the museum's halls, accompanied by Sheikh Fahad Yusuf Saud Al-Saba...